Mattel (MAT) Position Has Boosted by Tyvor Capital Llc; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased Cerner (CERN) Position by $357,700 as Valuation Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 11,828 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 16,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.72 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 2.11M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 20/03/2018 – Dozens of toy suppliers object to Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation plan; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’); 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing Follows Announcement Thursday That CEO Georgiadis Would Leave and Ynon Kreiz Would Become CEO; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan Toy; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S CFR TO Ba3, RATINGS PLACED ON REVIE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis to Pursue New Opportunity in Technology Sector

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,832 shares to 24,132 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 29.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 286,134 shares to 23,825 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 288,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,330 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).