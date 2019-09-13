Mattel (MAT) Market Valuation Rose While Southeastern Asset Management Decreased Stake by $13.01 Million; Kornitzer Capital Management Stake in Internatl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 34.65M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388.46M, down from 35.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 1.78 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 20/03/2018 – Dozens of toy suppliers object to Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation plan; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 16/04/2018 – Mattel Inc expected to post a loss of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To Ba3, Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Internatl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 22,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 225,017 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.65 million, up from 202,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Internatl Flavors & Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 336,051 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Com has invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Metropolitan Life Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 102,491 shares. First Personal Fincl Service holds 0% or 14 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.02% or 295,715 shares. 9.67 million were accumulated by State Street Corp. 400 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Com. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1,606 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0.05% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 370,844 shares. 29,778 are owned by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 195,808 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 35,614 shares. Bessemer Group reported 2,353 shares. Profund Lc accumulated 29,915 shares.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.09M for 31.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Board has 13,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mawer Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.45% or 474,874 shares. Moreover, Davenport & has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.02% or 90,994 shares. 6,025 were reported by New England Rech & Mngmt. Covington Management holds 38,800 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 2,923 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt reported 3,250 shares. 65,491 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Connable Office invested in 22,975 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 22,553 shares. 141,417 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Asset Strategies holds 0.25% or 7,496 shares. 318 were reported by Qci Asset Management Inc New York. 696,997 are owned by Legal And General Group Pcl.