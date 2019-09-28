Mattel (MAT) Holding Has Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Passport Capital Cut Its Holding by $5.00 Million

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.15M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 385.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 70,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 88,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 3.36M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO SEVEN EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Bonds To B1; Affirms Other Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 18/05/2018 – MGA Entertainment Chief Proposed Merger With Mattel; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IN TALKS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL’S INCOMING CHAIRMAN KREIZ SAID TO BE IN LINE FOR CEO JOB; 08/05/2018 – MAT BOARD REQUESTS 13M SHRS FOR AUG. ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT AWARDS; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan Toy

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco ‘a long way’ from restarting idled capacity – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92 million for 119.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,200 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,200 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Toy Company Joins the War Against Cable TV – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mattel Earnings: Can the Company Get Its Sales Back on Track? – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Reign Of Ynon Kreiz At Mattel – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel Launches Gender Inclusive Doll Line Inviting All Kids to Play – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.