Mattel (MAT) Holder Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined; Cypress Asset Management Holding In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Has Raised

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 203.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $152.94. About 3.63 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.86 million, down from 39.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 1.71 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 44 selling transactions for $39.02 million activity. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was sold by Hawkins Mark J. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03 million was sold by Harris Parker. BLOCK KEITH also sold $749,873 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15. On Tuesday, January 22 Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 362 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,455 shares to 71,064 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,009 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 115,310 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 11,664 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.54% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Wellington Management Gru Llp has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6.67 million shares. Mariner Ltd owns 197,542 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.11% or 2,502 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsr has 2.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.59% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 46,309 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.42% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Murphy Mgmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,754 shares. 457,271 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Gru has invested 4.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 772 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 955,296 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. The New York-based Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 10,000 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 1,419 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0.01% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 18,800 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 11,431 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.41 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% or 10,874 shares. British Columbia Investment reported 94,806 shares. 89,987 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd owns 3,037 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company reported 0.06% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 359,813 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. $171,356 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was sold by Eilola Michael J. on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 22 the insider EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought $279,000. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider Lynch Roger bought $107,968. On Thursday, February 21 the insider Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00 million.