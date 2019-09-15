Mattel (MAT) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosted Its Position; Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holder Cortina Asset Management Upped Its Position

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 20,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 419,884 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62 million, up from 399,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 237,578 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 107.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 30,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $669,000, up from 28,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 3.74M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 21/05/2018 – Mattel to Refinance $500 Million of Debt as 2019 Maturity Looms; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates R. Todd Bradley, Soren T. Laursen and Rosa Rios to Board; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis reportedly in talks to leave the company; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing: Margo Georgiadis Isn’t Entitled to Any Separation Payments or Benefits; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 239,213 shares to 132,660 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 105,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,723 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

