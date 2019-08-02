Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Reaches $12.70 After 9.00% Down Move; Oak Ridge Investments Has Upped By $3.43 Million Its Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB) Position

The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.55% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 4.73M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 18/05/2018 – MGA Chief Sought to Run Combined Firm; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – GEORGIADIS WILL SERVE IN AN ADVISORY ROLE AT MATTEL THROUGH MAY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a DirectorThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $4.39B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $11.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MAT worth $394.92 million less.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB) stake by 50.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc acquired 100,789 shares as Ameris Bancorp Com (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 301,279 shares with $10.35 million value, up from 200,490 last quarter. Ameris Bancorp Com now has $2.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 99,669 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $48.37M for 22.68 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800. $279,000 worth of stock was bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J on Friday, February 22. 10,904 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares with value of $171,356 were sold by Eilola Michael J.. Lynch Roger also bought $107,968 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares. $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by Kreiz Ynon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Company owns 13,577 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 108 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Southeastern Asset Inc Tn holds 6.72% or 35.84 million shares. Oakworth Cap reported 977 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company owns 47,000 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 3,977 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 162,625 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 928,950 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 73,285 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) reported 18,805 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 2.15M shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 56,217 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,037 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $12.25 target. M Partners maintained the shares of MAT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 539 shares to 17,773 valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Globus Med Inc Cl A (NYSE:GMED) stake by 116,369 shares and now owns 599,974 shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was reduced too.