Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Reaches $11.31 After 6.00% Down Move; Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 55 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 45 sold and reduced their holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 50.18 million shares, up from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 29 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 15.79% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 15.25 million shares traded or 96.72% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 10/05/2018 – MATTEL CUT TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – Mattel’s Barbie Brand Carries Quarter, Mutes Toys `R’ Us Effect; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis reportedly in talks to leave the company; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – ON MAY 3, TREVOR EDWARDS NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Mattel Shareholders Vote Against Executive Compensation Plans, With 156.5M Votes Against and 132.1M For; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the CompanyThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $3.91 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $10.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MAT worth $234.48 million less.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $366.40 million. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 256,136 shares traded. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has declined 23.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,500 activity.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation for 470,659 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 1.42 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 30,855 shares. The California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.14% in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.34 million shares.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $48.37 million for 20.20 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by DA Davidson. The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) earned “Hold” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 6.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Llc reported 0.02% stake. Shine Invest Advisory Ser accumulated 6 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Legal And General Group Inc Public Lc owns 1.26 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc holds 0.01% or 12,535 shares. Peoples Ser holds 3,983 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin invested in 0.15% or 21.27M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 282,816 shares in its portfolio. Ruffer Llp holds 0.01% or 40,000 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,086 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.03% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 492,500 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 119,813 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Company reported 285,961 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 21,187 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited owns 36,963 shares.