Mattel, Inc. (MAT) EPS Estimated At $-0.35; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Boosted South State Com Stk (SSB) Stake

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased South State Corp Com Stk (SSB) stake by 205.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 7,723 shares as South State Corp Com Stk (SSB)’s stock rose 8.06%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 11,486 shares with $785,000 value, up from 3,763 last quarter. South State Corp Com Stk now has $2.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 138,945 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $-0.35 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.56 EPS. After having $-0.44 EPS previously, Mattel, Inc.’s analysts see -20.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 7.11M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis Will Serve in Advisory Role Through May 10 to Ensure a Smooth Transition; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel’s Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over the Next 12-18 Mos; 08/05/2018 – MAT BOARD REQUESTS 13M SHRS FOR AUG. ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT AWARDS; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Mattel Stock Gained 14% Last Month – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mattel (MAT) Launches Hot Wheels id, Eyes Sales Growth – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel Rightly Rejects MGA Entertainment’s Vague Buyout Bid – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mattel’s Failed Merger Talks Could Be a Good Thing – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by DA Davidson. M Partners maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. M Partners has “Hold” rating and $13 target.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. The insider Lynch Roger bought $107,968. On Friday, February 22 the insider EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought $279,000. 30,000 shares valued at $418,800 were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J on Friday, February 22. Another trade for 71,425 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Kreiz Ynon. $171,356 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares were sold by Eilola Michael J..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 220 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 28,831 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 6 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Bessemer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 510 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James holds 0% or 12,270 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 11,431 shares. Parnassus Ca stated it has 20.93 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 715 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Clearbridge Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,065 shares. Paloma Prtn Communications owns 183,031 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.42% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 931 shares.