Mattel Inc. (MAT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Toys & Games company, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Mattel Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.47% of all Toys & Games’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mattel Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.53% of all Toys & Games companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Mattel Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattel Inc. 0.00% -64.10% -7.70% Industry Average 2.98% 13.65% 4.25%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Mattel Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mattel Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 102.77M 3.45B 41.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Mattel Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattel Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 4.33 2.46

Mattel Inc. currently has an average target price of $14.45, suggesting a potential upside of 15.51%. The potential upside of the competitors is 8.92%. Given Mattel Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mattel Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mattel Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mattel Inc. -2.32% -13.95% -33.51% -16.24% -20.01% 13.61% Industry Average 0.00% 8.33% 12.34% 19.28% 71.03% 32.84%

For the past year Mattel Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Mattel Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Mattel Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.08 and has 1.58 Quick Ratio. Mattel Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mattel Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Mattel Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mattel Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.21 which is 20.67% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mattel Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mattel Inc.’s competitors beat Mattel Inc.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story. The company also provides its products under the Fisher-Price brands, such as Fisher-Price, Little People, BabyGear, Laugh & Learn, Imaginext, Thomas & Friends, Dora the Explorer, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Disney Jake, the Never Land Pirates, and Power Wheels. In addition, it offers its products under the American Girl brands comprising Truly Me, Girl of the Year, BeForever, Bitty Baby, and WellieWishers; and construction, and arts and crafts brands, such as MEGA BLOKS, RoseArt, and Board Dudes, as well as publishes the American Girl magazine. Mattel, Inc. sells its products directly to consumers via its catalog, Website, and proprietary retail stores, as well as directly to retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; to wholesalers; and through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.