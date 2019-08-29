Mattel Inc. (MAT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Toys & Games company, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Mattel Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.57% of all Toys & Games’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mattel Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.85% of all Toys & Games companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Mattel Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattel Inc. 0.00% -64.10% -7.70% Industry Average 2.84% 9.70% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mattel Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mattel Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 99.96M 3.52B 53.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Mattel Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattel Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 4.50 2.34

$13 is the average price target of Mattel Inc., with a potential upside of 41.30%. As a group, Toys & Games companies have a potential upside of -10.12%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Mattel Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mattel Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mattel Inc. 16.89% 27.96% 21.26% 18.8% -6.17% 46.15% Industry Average 9.87% 15.84% 22.00% 33.00% 35.02% 61.82%

For the past year Mattel Inc. has weaker performance than Mattel Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Mattel Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Mattel Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.08 and has 1.55 Quick Ratio. Mattel Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mattel Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Mattel Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. Competitively, Mattel Inc.’s peers are 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Mattel Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mattel Inc.’s peers beat Mattel Inc.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story. The company also provides its products under the Fisher-Price brands, such as Fisher-Price, Little People, BabyGear, Laugh & Learn, Imaginext, Thomas & Friends, Dora the Explorer, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Disney Jake, the Never Land Pirates, and Power Wheels. In addition, it offers its products under the American Girl brands comprising Truly Me, Girl of the Year, BeForever, Bitty Baby, and WellieWishers; and construction, and arts and crafts brands, such as MEGA BLOKS, RoseArt, and Board Dudes, as well as publishes the American Girl magazine. Mattel, Inc. sells its products directly to consumers via its catalog, Website, and proprietary retail stores, as well as directly to retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; to wholesalers; and through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.