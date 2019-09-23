Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; Gentex (GNTX) Sentiment Is 0.8

Gentex Corp (GNTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 141 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 177 cut down and sold their stakes in Gentex Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 192.31 million shares, down from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gentex Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 147 Increased: 97 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. MAT’s profit would be $31.35 million giving it 31.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Mattel, Inc.’s analysts see -136.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 2.11M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IN TALKS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MAT: Mattel CEO in talks to leave a bit over a year after joinin; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY NAMES MARGO GEORGIADIS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Georgiadis heads to Ancestry. Toymaker taps Ynon Kreiz to replace her; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO GEORGIADIS IS SAID IN TALKS TO LEAVE: WJS; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL: YNON KREIZ NAMED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan® toy; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 76 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Lc. Prudential Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Johnson Group holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 28,713 shares. First Republic Investment Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 33,667 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd owns 9,881 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 854 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 277 shares. Trexquant Investment L P owns 0.03% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 26,713 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability holds 0.5% or 343,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Federated Invsts Pa holds 87,478 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc has 119,576 shares.

It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc. holds 4.71% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation for 1.29 million shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 1.30 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc has 3.2% invested in the company for 1.76 million shares. The Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has invested 2.82% in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc., a Virginia-based fund reported 329,252 shares.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.