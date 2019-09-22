Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; 1911 GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (HAVXF) Shorts Up By 1%

1911 GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HAVXF) had an increase of 1% in short interest. HAVXF’s SI was 738,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1% from 731,400 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 161 days are for 1911 GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HAVXF)’s short sellers to cover HAVXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2189 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter's $0.18 EPS. MAT's profit would be $31.10 million giving it 31.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Mattel, Inc.'s analysts see -136.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 2.09M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500.

Havilah Mining Corporation operates as a former subsidiary of Klondex Mines Ltd. The company has market cap of $7.81 million.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Mattel – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mattel Just Dropped 6.6% – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Toy Company Joins the War Against Cable TV – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel News: MAT Stock Continues to Soar After Rejected Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel Earnings: MAT Stock Gains as Q2 Sales Up 2%, Top Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.