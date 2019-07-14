Matson (MATX) to pay $0.22 on Sep 5, 2019; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased By $399,984 Its American Water Works Co. (AWK) Position

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:MATX) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Matson Inc’s current price of $37.70 translates into 0.58% yield. Matson Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jun 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 335,865 shares traded or 141.46% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,846 shares as American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK)’s stock rose 13.16%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 150,556 shares with $15.70M value, down from 154,402 last quarter. American Water Works Co. Inc. now has $20.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 1.01 million shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water has $114 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.33’s average target is -6.26% below currents $116.63 stock price. American Water had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 27 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained the shares of AWK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 268,490 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc owns 4,168 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Commerce has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,300 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,932 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 515,869 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 3.73 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 3,862 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 15,857 are owned by M&T Savings Bank. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Tobam invested in 6,755 shares. Sabal accumulated 204,599 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 15,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.02 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Employees Raise More Than $270000 in Support of Water For People – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 1,695 shares to 27,491 valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Msci Eafe Esg Select E stake by 25,700 shares and now owns 48,765 shares. Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson has $44 highest and $37 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 7.43% above currents $37.7 stock price. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Matson Increases Quarterly Dividend By 4.8% To $0.22 Per Share – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Matson Christens First Kanaloa Class Vessel ‘Lurline’ – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $33,691 activity. Forest Ronald J had sold 1,000 shares worth $33,691 on Friday, February 1.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 15.15 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.