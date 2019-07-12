Matson (MATX) to pay $0.22 on Sep 5, 2019; Pointstate Capital LP Has Lifted By $145.50 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:MATX) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Matson Inc’s current price of $37.90 translates into 0.58% yield. Matson Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jun 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 102,394 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX)

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 257.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 920,881 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 1.28M shares with $202.46 million value, up from 357,500 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $125.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $158.9. About 6.88 million shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 10,035 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Pinebridge Invs L P stated it has 9,555 shares. First Tru Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 64,129 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 21,829 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 29,521 shares. Westfield Mngmt L P invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Rk Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.58% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 151,600 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 18,310 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc holds 15,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corp stated it has 590,974 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). 174,540 are held by Seven Post Inv Office Lp. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 3,011 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $33,691 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $33,691 was made by Forest Ronald J on Friday, February 1.

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Matson, Inc.’s (NYSE:MATX) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Matson Increases Quarterly Dividend By 4.8% To $0.22 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matson Christens First Kanaloa Class Vessel ‘Lurline’ – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 15.23 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. Weaver Amy E sold $777,823 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 15. Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. Roos John Victor also sold $17,051 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Benioff Marc sold $1.62 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Robbins Cynthia G. sold 490 shares worth $73,082. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Will Salesforce.com’s Gross Profits Be Impacted Due to Tableau Acquisition? – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 790,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 23,900 shares and now owns 11,100 shares. Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) was reduced too.