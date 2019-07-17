Matson (MATX) to pay $0.22 on Sep 5, 2019; 7 Analysts Are Bullish Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores has $201 highest and $131 lowest target. $171.09’s average target is -5.04% below currents $180.18 stock price. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 8 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, March 22 report. See Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $185 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $164.0000 189.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $155 New Target: $162 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $131 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $132 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $168 Maintain

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:MATX) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Matson Inc’s current price of $39.61 translates into 0.56% yield. Matson Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jun 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 131,939 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 5,280 shares. Gradient Invs Lc has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 579 shares. London Of Virginia has 0.16% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). 12,800 were accumulated by Bailard Incorporated. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 129 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 46,000 shares. Moreover, Tru Commerce Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). 22,990 were reported by James Invest Rech Inc. 6.41M were accumulated by Blackrock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) or 66,065 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 64,882 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 32,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Finance reported 10 shares stake. Citadel Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $33,691 activity. Forest Ronald J sold $33,691 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 15.91 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.96 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 30.05 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs L P holds 0.02% or 16,595 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 89,329 were reported by Raymond James &. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,065 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.05% or 17,775 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia owns 20 shares. 77,875 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Cap Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 39,105 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 4,095 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 10,375 shares. Junto Mngmt L P holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 243,462 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj owns 105,901 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt invested in 408,148 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pnc Services Gp holds 0.07% or 460,596 shares.

