Matson (MATX) Market Valuation Rose While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Holding; Ross Stores (ROST) Share Value Declined While California Public Employees Retirement System Increased Its Holding

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 418,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.46 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.66. About 620,779 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 13,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 264,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 33,266 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. MATX’s profit will be $26.99 million for 16.09 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.24% EPS growth.

