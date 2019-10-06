Matson (MATX) Holding Maintained by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc; Citigroup Com New (C) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $4.74 Million as Share Value Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 11,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.20M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 174,637 shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 67,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.51M, up from 267,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carter's Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 10,630 shares to 13,323 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MATX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.50 million shares or 0.45% more from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 4.33 million shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 94,481 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 96 shares. 26,399 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 247,299 shares stake. Fruth Mngmt has 5,300 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 24,100 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company has 5,683 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 31,738 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 50,971 shares. Citadel Advsrs owns 47,248 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 579 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) or 6,701 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 14,610 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones & Assoc Llc has 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 164,393 shares. 4.72 million are owned by California Employees Retirement System. Optimum Advsr owns 7,740 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Girard Ptnrs has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,899 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd has 77,372 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability reported 6,766 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Lc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 0.93% stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.01 million shares. Davis holds 37,775 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Thornburg Invest Management owns 2.03M shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 37,437 shares. American Inc holds 760,944 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 190,960 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.