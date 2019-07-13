Matson (MATX) Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Position by $472,500 as Market Value Rose; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Lowered Its Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 13,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 264,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 335,865 shares traded or 141.46% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 9.92M shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $11.81 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $11.76M was made by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 150,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $73.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $894.46M for 14.97 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. MATX’s profit will be $26.99 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.24% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $33,691 activity.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 220,803 shares to 708,453 shares, valued at $33.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 130,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

