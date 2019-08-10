Matson Inc. (MATX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Both Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 37 0.68 N/A 2.56 15.98 Kirby Corporation 77 1.54 N/A 1.50 52.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Matson Inc. and Kirby Corporation. Kirby Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Matson Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Matson Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Kirby Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Matson Inc. has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kirby Corporation’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matson Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Kirby Corporation has 1.9 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kirby Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matson Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Matson Inc. and Kirby Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kirby Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Matson Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 13.03%. Kirby Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $96 average target price and a 27.14% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kirby Corporation looks more robust than Matson Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matson Inc. and Kirby Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 97.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Matson Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Kirby Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% Kirby Corporation 0.76% -0.56% 0.26% 9.81% -4.85% 16.33%

For the past year Matson Inc. has stronger performance than Kirby Corporation

Summary

Kirby Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Matson Inc.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.