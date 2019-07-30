Matson, Inc. (MATX) Reaches $41.97 52-Week High; Independent Bank Has 0.97 Sentiment

Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 57 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 59 trimmed and sold holdings in Independent Bank Corp. The funds in our database now have: 17.82 million shares, up from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 47 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

The stock of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) hit a new 52-week high and has $44.07 target or 5.00% above today’s $41.97 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.80B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $44.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $89.85 million more. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 62,450 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 16.86 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. MATX’s profit will be $26.97 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ocean Rate Report: Bulker Bosses Explain Freight Price Resurgence – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Matson To Host Investor Day On August 14, 2019 In Oakland, California – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Matson To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results On August 7, 2019 – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Friday, February 22 report. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $44 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.88 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 35,393 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $489.35 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank (IBCP) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.