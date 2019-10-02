Matson, Inc. (MATX) EPS Estimated At $0.82; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Shorts Down By 2.68%

Analysts expect Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report $0.82 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 15.46% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. MATX’s profit would be $35.15M giving it 10.61 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Matson, Inc.’s analysts see 90.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 127,257 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.50 million shares or 0.45% more from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 10,441 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Zeke Advsrs owns 0.08% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 23,113 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). 702,517 are held by National Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,837 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 14,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers reported 10,035 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. North Point Managers Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 6,100 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 2,003 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 37,878 shares. 7,906 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

