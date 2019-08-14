Matson Inc. (MATX) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Comparison side by side

Since Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 37 0.69 N/A 2.56 15.98 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.50 N/A -30.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matson Inc. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Risk & Volatility

Matson Inc.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Matson Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Matson Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Matson Inc. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Matson Inc.’s upside potential is 11.94% at a $40.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Matson Inc. shares and 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2% of Matson Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Matson Inc. has 27.76% stronger performance while Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Matson Inc. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.