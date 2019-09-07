Matson Inc. (MATX) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Comparing side by side

Both Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 37 0.71 N/A 2.56 15.98 Golden Ocean Group Limited 5 1.46 N/A 0.41 14.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Matson Inc. and Golden Ocean Group Limited. Golden Ocean Group Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Matson Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Matson Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 4% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Matson Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.13 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matson Inc. and Golden Ocean Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 24.4%. About 2% of Matson Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.25% -1.62% 0.33% 18.75% -32.97% -1.3%

For the past year Matson Inc. had bullish trend while Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats Golden Ocean Group Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.