Matson Inc. (MATX) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Comparing side by side

Since Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 37 1.17 39.24M 2.56 15.98 GasLog Ltd. 13 0.55 40.12M 0.09 160.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matson Inc. and GasLog Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GasLog Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Matson Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Matson Inc. is presently more affordable than GasLog Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 105,285,752.62% 14.5% 4.3% GasLog Ltd. 312,461,059.19% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that Matson Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GasLog Ltd. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matson Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, GasLog Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. GasLog Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matson Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Matson Inc. and GasLog Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively GasLog Ltd. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 44.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Matson Inc. shares and 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2% of Matson Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 48.71% of GasLog Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year Matson Inc. had bullish trend while GasLog Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Matson Inc. beats GasLog Ltd.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.