Matson Inc. (MATX) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Comparing side by side

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 38 0.74 N/A 2.56 15.98 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.65 N/A 1.23 6.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Matson Inc. and EuroDry Ltd. EuroDry Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Matson Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Matson Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of EuroDry Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3%

Liquidity

Matson Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EuroDry Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. EuroDry Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Matson Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Matson Inc. and EuroDry Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of EuroDry Ltd. is $11, which is potential 48.65% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matson Inc. and EuroDry Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 7.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Matson Inc. shares. Competitively, 61.61% are EuroDry Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6%

For the past year Matson Inc. had bullish trend while EuroDry Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats EuroDry Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.