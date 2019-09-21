Matson Inc. (MATX) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Comparison side by side

As Shipping companies, Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 38 0.74 N/A 2.56 15.98 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.99 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matson Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Matson Inc.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matson Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matson Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matson Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 95.8% respectively. 2% are Matson Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.37% are Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17%

For the past year Matson Inc. has weaker performance than Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Summary

Matson Inc. beats Ardmore Shipping Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.