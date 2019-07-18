Matson, Inc. (MATX) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Treecom (TREE)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Analysts expect Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 17.11% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. MATX’s profit would be $26.99 million giving it 15.52 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Matson, Inc.’s analysts see 117.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 92,162 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M

Treecom Inc (TREE) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 98 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 78 decreased and sold holdings in Treecom Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 22.19 million shares, up from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Treecom Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 57 Increased: 55 New Position: 43.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76 million for 151.45 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. holds 5.43% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. for 585,666 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 33,273 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 4,733 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 1.97% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,625 shares.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 88.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $7.28 during the last trading session, reaching $411.94. About 85,557 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset owns 19,831 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Zacks Inv holds 0.03% or 44,829 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 0.66% or 75,000 shares. Chatham Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 43,924 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 21,829 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital invested in 0% or 497,308 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 18,655 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 6,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Brown Advisory reported 29,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 0.02% or 10,781 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.