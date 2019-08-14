Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) Shares Declined While Mackay Shields Trimmed Stake by $573,800; Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $323.9. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 72,333 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 102,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Matrix Svc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 42,747 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE SEES FY EPS 15C TO 20C; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 10/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO- ITS SUBSIDIARY MATRIX SERVICE INC ENTERED INTO A FULL EPC CONTRACT WITH A LARGE INDEPENDENT OIL COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 19/03/2018 – Matrix Service Plans to Hold Annual Say-on-Pay Shareholder Votes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 486,556 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Com reported 10,937 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Fcg Ltd Liability Company owns 1,019 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc owns 289,840 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The accumulated 0.85% or 173,784 shares. 24,741 were accumulated by Burney Company. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc reported 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.78% or 16,767 shares. King Wealth holds 20,105 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,154 shares. Wedgewood Partners holds 0.03% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11,733 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.68M shares. Hikari Power Ltd holds 2.31% or 57,900 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.6% or 5,576 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold MTRX shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc owns 90,815 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sei Commerce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,130 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 12,157 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt stated it has 340,658 shares. American Intll Group Inc invested in 0% or 20,038 shares. Smith Graham Co Investment Advsrs Lp owns 634,596 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 34,194 shares stake. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.07% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 54,323 shares. 428 were reported by Qs Ltd Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 52,214 shares. 450 are owned by Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 447,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 10,552 shares. 18,186 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $11.52 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 83,435 shares to 178,560 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 14,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).