Matrix Service Company (MTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)

This is a contrast between Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 19 1.28 26.52M 0.02 798.70 Oceaneering International Inc. 14 -1.10 97.88M -1.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matrix Service Company and Oceaneering International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Matrix Service Company and Oceaneering International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 142,810,985.46% 0.1% 0.1% Oceaneering International Inc. 718,649,045.52% -14.5% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Matrix Service Company has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oceaneering International Inc.’s 2.12 beta is the reason why it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matrix Service Company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Oceaneering International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Oceaneering International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matrix Service Company.

Analyst Ratings

Matrix Service Company and Oceaneering International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service Company 0 0 0 0.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Oceaneering International Inc.’s potential upside is 7.36% and its consensus price target is $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matrix Service Company and Oceaneering International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 0% respectively. About 0.6% of Matrix Service Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4% Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69%

For the past year Matrix Service Company was less bullish than Oceaneering International Inc.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.