Matrix Service Company (MTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

We are comparing Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 20 0.38 N/A 0.02 798.70 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.64 N/A 1.23 11.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Matrix Service Company and Energy Transfer LP. Energy Transfer LP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service Company. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Matrix Service Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Energy Transfer LP, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Matrix Service Company and Energy Transfer LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.04 beta means Matrix Service Company’s volatility is 4.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Energy Transfer LP’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matrix Service Company has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Matrix Service Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matrix Service Company and Energy Transfer LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service Company 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00

Matrix Service Company’s upside potential currently stands at 10.72% and an $22 average target price. Energy Transfer LP on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 61.65% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Energy Transfer LP seems more appealing than Matrix Service Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Matrix Service Company shares and 57.4% of Energy Transfer LP shares. About 0.6% of Matrix Service Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Energy Transfer LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

For the past year Matrix Service Company was less bullish than Energy Transfer LP.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats Energy Transfer LP on 7 of the 12 factors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.