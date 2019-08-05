Matrix Service Company (MTRX) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 20 0.36 N/A 0.02 798.70 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.26 N/A 0.50 13.45

In table 1 we can see Matrix Service Company and Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ranger Energy Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service Company. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Matrix Service Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Matrix Service Company and Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Matrix Service Company are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Matrix Service Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Matrix Service Company and Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Matrix Service Company’s upside potential is 23.46% at a $22 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matrix Service Company and Ranger Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 51.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Matrix Service Company’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4% Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59%

For the past year Matrix Service Company has weaker performance than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.