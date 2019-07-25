Matrix Service Company (MTRX) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 20 0.36 N/A 0.03 756.79 PermRock Royalty Trust 9 6.57 N/A 1.28 6.63

In table 1 we can see Matrix Service Company and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PermRock Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Matrix Service Company. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Matrix Service Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Matrix Service Company and PermRock Royalty Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Matrix Service Company and PermRock Royalty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Matrix Service Company’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 23.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Matrix Service Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Matrix Service Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company 9.4% 10.88% 2.42% -2.03% 23.2% 18.12% PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41%

For the past year Matrix Service Company’s stock price has smaller growth than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.