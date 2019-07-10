Matrix Service Company (MTRX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Matrix Service Company has 99.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Matrix Service Company has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Matrix Service Company and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.10% 0.10% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Matrix Service Company and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company N/A 20 756.79 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Matrix Service Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Matrix Service Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.84 1.87 2.59

$22 is the consensus target price of Matrix Service Company, with a potential upside of 9.95%. The rivals have a potential upside of 36.16%. Matrix Service Company’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Matrix Service Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company 9.4% 10.88% 2.42% -2.03% 23.2% 18.12% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Matrix Service Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matrix Service Company are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Matrix Service Company’s rivals have 2.55 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matrix Service Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matrix Service Company.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.98 shows that Matrix Service Company is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Matrix Service Company’s rivals have beta of 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Matrix Service Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Matrix Service Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.