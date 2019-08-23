Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Analysts See $0.43 EPS; WPP plc (LON:WPP) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report $0.43 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 1,333.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. MTRX’s profit would be $11.53 million giving it 11.63 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Matrix Service Company’s analysts see 30.30% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 80,903 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 19/03/2018 – Matrix Service Plans to Hold Annual Say-on-Pay Shareholder Votes; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY REVENUE $1.075 BLN TO $1.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018

Among 3 analysts covering WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WPP Group PLC has GBX 1450 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 1058.75’s average target is 9.31% above currents GBX 968.6 stock price. WPP Group PLC had 50 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 970 target in Thursday, July 4 report. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 4. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1125 target in Monday, August 12 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. See WPP plc (LON:WPP) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1170.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Restricted Under Review

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1100.00 New Target: GBX 1125.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1070.00 New Target: GBX 1090.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Matrix Service Company shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prtnrs Lc has 18,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 126,250 shares. Moreover, Convergence Inv Prtn has 0.05% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 12,058 shares. 40,311 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc. 16,456 are owned by Campbell Inv Adviser Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). 174,085 were reported by D E Shaw And Co. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 11,209 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 89,580 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 41,318 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 77,835 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P reported 69,153 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0.02% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 199,146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group has 560,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $536.14 million. The company??s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. It has a 1333.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of 12.22 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. It has a 17.39 P/E ratio. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

The stock increased 0.85% or GBX 8.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 968.6. About 235,160 shares traded. WPP plc (LON:WPP) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WPP News: 04/04/2018 – WPP boss Sorrell being investigated for alleged misconduct, rejects allegation; 13/04/2018 – BOARD OF WPP WEIGHING CONTINGENCY PLANS IN THE EVENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARTIN SORRELL LEAVES THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 15/04/2018 – Martin Sorrell resigns as WPP chief; 13/04/2018 – IF SORRELL DEPARTS, BOARD IS CONSIDERING TAPPING WPP VETERANS MARK READ AND ANDREW SCOTT TO BE CO-CEOS- WSJ, CITING; 11/05/2018 – Former AOL chief in running for WPP hot seat following Sorrell’s departure; 11/05/2018 – Tim Armstrong is being considered for the top job at WPP among multiple candidates, according to reports; 15/04/2018 – Campaign: Read and Scott will split duties as WPP joint chief operating officers; 03/04/2018 – WPP PLC (“WPP”) Independent Investigation; 25/04/2018 – WPP-SCANGROUP LTD – FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, REVENUE WAS 4.12 BLN SHILLINGS VS 4.86 BLN SHILLINGS; 30/04/2018 – WPP Sees Slightly Stronger Second Half

