Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $141.17 Million as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Toron Capital Markets Has Increased Its Stake

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 249.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 3.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.75 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 16.61 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,742 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 5,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 12,836 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated holds 13,500 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 9.34 million were reported by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 62,432 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Next Fincl Gru Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,623 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thompson Siegel Walmsley has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Washington invested in 0.01% or 570 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 1.51M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Marco Investment Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Manchester Capital Ltd Co invested in 1,902 shares. The California-based Grassi Management has invested 0.33% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Ifrah Fin Svcs has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,192 shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 107,920 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $143.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 49,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).