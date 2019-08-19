Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $33.82 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Stadium Capital Management Has Raised United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Position by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.20M market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 134,530 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $24.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.49. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire

Since February 22, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.23 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $40,350 was bought by Hogan Michael. MARTZ BRAD bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155. The insider St John Scott bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. The insider Menon Deepak bought 580 shares worth $9,193. POITEVINT ALEC II had bought 13,250 shares worth $216,285. Maroney Patrick also bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 657 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 58,650 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Company accumulated 633,181 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 16,819 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Oppenheimer Asset owns 881 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 1.69M shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 11,372 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0% or 7,082 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 163,100 shares.