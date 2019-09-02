Matrix Capital Management Company LP Trimmed Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $82.13 Million; Opaleye Management Boosted Stake in Epizyme (EPZM) as Market Valuation Rose

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 309,403 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 605,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $144.61M for 66.58 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

