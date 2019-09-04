Matrix Capital Management Company LP Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $33.82 Million as Share Value Declined; As Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Share Price Rose, Gradient Investments Has Cut Holding by $702,240

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 8,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 12,769 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 21,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $100.75. About 402,419 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 04/05/2018 – Soccer-Japan, Qatar get invites to 2019 Copa America in Brazil; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 22/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Tx reported 323 shares stake. Central Securities stated it has 3.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Elm Cap Lc reported 4.64% stake. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,057 shares. Luxor Capital Grp Inc Lp has invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Mgmt Il stated it has 41,843 shares or 10.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Coastline Trust Comm has 1.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,827 shares. 271,634 were accumulated by Nordea Mngmt. Discovery Management Ltd Liability Corp Ct holds 2.26% or 12,180 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4,662 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 515 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited owns 40,079 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 501 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.26% or 10,740 shares.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.85 million for 10.45 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,858 shares to 5,289 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).