Matrix Capital Management Company LP Position in Incyte (INCY) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increased Its Position in Prologics (PLD) by $422,166

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 2.15M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 4.01 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06M, down from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 1.00 million shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG’S LOW DOSE WINS FDA PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK TO REVIEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS AFTER INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 23,205 shares. 1,304 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.19% or 416,045 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 83,472 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 369,354 were accumulated by Agf. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 94,940 shares. Cincinnati Insur reported 140,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Inv reported 13,152 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 11,407 shares. Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.39% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 629,719 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Caprock Grp Inc holds 3,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M stated it has 0.25% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 369,092 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,934 shares to 25,088 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,753 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Incyte (INCY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,273.61 down -19.72 points – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,251.40 up 47.26 points – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Strong Jakafi Sales Drive Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.