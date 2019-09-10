Matrix Capital Management Company LP Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased by $33.82 Million as Valuation Declined; Bank Of Montreal Increased America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Position by $1.66 Million; Stock Declined

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 118,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 576,259 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23 million, up from 457,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61B market cap company. It closed at $14.53 lastly. It is down 18.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 14,044 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested in 5,406 shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 97,646 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 8,643 shares. 88,842 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim. White Pine Cap Lc has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westport Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 500 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc has 16,819 shares for 10.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 697 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management invested in 0.39% or 6,511 shares. Manor Road Capital Partners Ltd Liability reported 11.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jw Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 19,627 shares or 17.95% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc reported 2.00M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank invested in 664 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 87,798 shares to 11,515 shares, valued at $149,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,924 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) (NYSE:CNQ).