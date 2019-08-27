Matrix Capital Management Company LP Maintains Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Michaels Cos (MIK) Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $19.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.5. About 1.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 854,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 1.70 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.17 million for 9.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

