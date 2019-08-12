Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $33.82 Million; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increased Its Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position by $8.30 Million

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 212,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 633,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09 million, up from 421,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 195,985 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Limited invested in 2.93% or 10,225 shares. Moreover, Tillar has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Natl Bank Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,186 shares. Compton Capital Ri owns 1,232 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 33,983 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 2,911 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 27,936 were accumulated by Twin. Js Cap Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Greenbrier Prtn Management Limited Liability Com holds 35,000 shares or 11.07% of its portfolio. Neumann Ltd Liability Corporation reported 384 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpine Woods Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company has 4.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birinyi Assocs has invested 12.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torray Ltd Liability Com holds 9,496 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 6,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Raymond James Associate owns 43,186 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 21,155 shares. Shaker Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh holds 12,200 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 3,446 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Delaware holds 0% or 1,220 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 90 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 549,227 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,465 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 0.09% or 192,100 shares in its portfolio.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc. by 366,465 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $37.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 82,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

