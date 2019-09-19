Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $26.69 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Value Declined While Newport Asia Has Upped Holding by $5.07 Million

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $182.76. About 9.51M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 104,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.13M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.45. About 1.16M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

