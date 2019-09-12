Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Upped Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $141.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Salient Trust Company Lta Lifted by $5.40 Million Its Position

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 249.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 3.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.75M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 18.41M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 670.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 128,571 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 147,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, up from 19,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 15.17M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Capital holds 9,648 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 26,653 shares in its portfolio. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 6,030 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fort LP reported 8,226 shares stake. First Merchants holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 106,632 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0.5% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 172,114 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Edge Wealth Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,662 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,078 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 852,433 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorp Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 46,096 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,589 shares. New York-based Allen Operations Limited Co has invested 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Trust has 0.72% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 134,776 shares to 17,071 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 69,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

