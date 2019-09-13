Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $77.00 Million; As Daily Journal (DJCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Rwwm Has Increased Position

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 4.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.87 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 3.42 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19M, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $238.25. About 5,092 shares traded or 266.33% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $360.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 159,771 shares to 897,056 shares, valued at $45.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,003 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

