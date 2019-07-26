Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $33.82 Million as Valuation Rose; American Assets Investment Management Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Lifted by $390,000

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 2.11 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $29.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1944.44. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMO warns of Amazon miss, remains bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Is the Ultimate Startup â€” Stay Long to $2,100 and Beyond – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com stated it has 2.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sarasin And Llp has invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bollard Group Lc holds 3.02% or 44,980 shares. 106,843 are held by British Columbia Inv Mngmt. Finance Advantage owns 30 shares. Samlyn Cap reported 57,442 shares. Jennison Ltd Company reported 2.96 million shares stake. Aspen Management reported 1,022 shares stake. Ci Invs holds 82,267 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 174,790 shares. Taconic Cap Advsrs LP holds 53,000 shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Limited Com reported 1,615 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 4,265 shares. 307 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance In owns 1,480 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.40M shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Personal Svcs reported 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 144,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il invested in 47,728 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Barnett And has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,529 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 0.04% or 16,611 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Korea Invest Corp has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Motco reported 500 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 11.54 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 56,737 shares. City Hldgs accumulated 1,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Hagen Russell S sold $210,526.