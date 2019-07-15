Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $33.82 Million; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lowered Holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by $12.44 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 23,271 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jnba Advisors has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,098 shares. Anderson Hoagland holds 7,898 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 139 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 21,644 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 664 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust. 21,243 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corp. Picton Mahoney Asset has 3.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Inv Management Corp invested in 12,145 shares. Narwhal Cap holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,261 shares. Moreover, Architects Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 101 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 60,194 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodge Hill Limited Liability holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Agf Inc invested in 2.36% or 117,982 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,677 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 17,661 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 8,358 shares. Quadrant Cap Llc owns 13,885 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 139 were accumulated by Huntington Retail Bank. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 10,165 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has 17,980 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 773,797 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. American holds 8,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

