Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $33.82 Million; Valuation Declined; Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 51,000 shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App

More news for Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. St James Communications Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 11,205 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability reported 24,769 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 86,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25,686 were reported by Hightower Advsr Llc. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 11,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Asset invested in 13,743 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cls Invs Limited Liability Company holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Net Ltd invested in 0% or 328 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Com stated it has 561,309 shares. 1607 Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 200,610 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,919 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 87,464 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 511,000 shares. Assetmark holds 7,501 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prns owns 11,246 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd accumulated 14.56% or 14,415 shares. Meridian Management Com owns 1,835 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.54% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,145 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 30,760 shares. 2,356 are held by Zevin Asset Ltd. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1,635 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 901 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 409 shares. 1,647 are held by Nadler Fincl Grp Incorporated. Qs Ltd Liability invested in 26,454 shares or 0.52% of the stock.