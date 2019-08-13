Matrix Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $82.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $991,235

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 5.83M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $275.78. About 285,144 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

