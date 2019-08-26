Matrix Capital Management Company LP Decreased Incyte (INCY) Holding as Stock Rose; Foundation Resource Management Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Cut by $4.69 Million

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 4.01 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06 million, down from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/04/2018 – lmmunovaccine and Incyte Expand Clinical Collaboration Evaluating Combination lmmunotherapies in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 01/05/2018 – INCYTE 1Q REV. $382.3M, EST. $388.8M; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 88,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 227,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, down from 315,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 773,960 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 26,330 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0.03% or 12,792 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated holds 4.05 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 296,117 shares. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blair William & Il reported 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Cap invested in 0.03% or 3,784 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 11,122 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management invested in 1.18% or 74,946 shares. Duncker Streett And Company stated it has 55,974 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Saturna Capital reported 1.69 million shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 206,914 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout accumulated 51,718 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 81,100 shares. First City Management Inc holds 0.2% or 3,184 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 107,320 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd accumulated 84,547 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership reported 6,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 14,700 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.1% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Eaton Vance holds 0.06% or 287,578 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 7,366 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 68,036 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Broadfin Lc reported 100,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).